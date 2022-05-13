Georgia pushing hard for top-50 prospect Vic Burley
COLUMBUS, Ga. - Georgia sees limitless potential in Vic Burley.
The Bulldog coaching staff has compared him to Travon Walker. That's the same Travon Walker who just went No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft.
The Georgia coaches in Las Vegas were texting Burley the night of the draft. Their message came across quite clear.
"It was crazy because Tray Scott was texting me during it, and Kirby Smart saying, ‘You could be next,’" Burley said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news