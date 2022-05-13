COLUMBUS, Ga. - Georgia sees limitless potential in Vic Burley.

The Bulldog coaching staff has compared him to Travon Walker. That's the same Travon Walker who just went No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft.

The Georgia coaches in Las Vegas were texting Burley the night of the draft. Their message came across quite clear.

"It was crazy because Tray Scott was texting me during it, and Kirby Smart saying, ‘You could be next,’" Burley said.