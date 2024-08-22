Georgia pursuing three-star Boston College commit Josiah Victor
Georgia has recently entered the picture for Boston College defensive line commit Josiah Victor.Victor, a Peach State prospect from Grayson High School, earned an offer from the Bulldogs on June 6....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news