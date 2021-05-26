Jayden Wayne is listed as a defensive end, however, there is a lot more versatility and complexity to the four-star prospect from Tacoma, Washington. A member of the Class of 2023 at Lincoln High School, Wayne is garnering a ton of attention around the country. In the month of May alone Wayne has received offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Miami, Michigan, Alabama, and Georgia. In a recent conversation with Wayne, the 6-foot-6, 245-pound athlete gave UGAsports.com the latest on his recruitment.