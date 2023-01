Georgia Players SECtion on UGASports.com is hosted by Tavarres King, Knowshon Moreno, & Blayne Gilmer. The newest show on the UGASports YouTube channel and podcast platform is live each Wednesday night at 8:30 PM EST.

TK & Knowshon discuss Georgia & SEC football every week from the point of view of being former Georgia, SEC, & NFL players. On Episode 2 of GPS, TK and Knowshon preview the Georgia Bulldog 2023 offense. The former Dawgs break down the personnel and look ahead at the greatest challenges each position group will face in the 2023 SEC schedule.