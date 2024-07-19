DALLAS - The Georgia Bulldogs were the pick to win the SEC in a vote of SEC Media.

The Bulldogs received 165 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 7 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Texas being picked as the Bulldogs’ opponent in the Longhorns’ first season in the league. Texas received 27 votes to win the SEC Championship.

In the history of the SEC Media Poll, the media has picked the eventual conference winners nine times in 32 years.

Georgia players also dominated the preseason All-SEC Team with six players voted to the first team and 15 players overall.

First-team members included Carson Beck, Trevor Etienne, Tate Ratledge, Mykel Williams, Nazir Stackhouse, and Malaki Starks.

Second-team members included Dylan Fairchild, Xavier Truss, Smael Mondon, Brett Thorson, and Dillon Bell.

Third-team members included Earnest Greene Jr., Dominic Lovett, Daylen Everett, and Oscar Delp.