Georgia picked to win SEC; Dominate preseason All-Conference Team
DALLAS - The Georgia Bulldogs were the pick to win the SEC in a vote of SEC Media.
The Bulldogs received 165 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 7 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Texas being picked as the Bulldogs’ opponent in the Longhorns’ first season in the league. Texas received 27 votes to win the SEC Championship.
In the history of the SEC Media Poll, the media has picked the eventual conference winners nine times in 32 years.
Georgia players also dominated the preseason All-SEC Team with six players voted to the first team and 15 players overall.
First-team members included Carson Beck, Trevor Etienne, Tate Ratledge, Mykel Williams, Nazir Stackhouse, and Malaki Starks.
Second-team members included Dylan Fairchild, Xavier Truss, Smael Mondon, Brett Thorson, and Dillon Bell.
Third-team members included Earnest Greene Jr., Dominic Lovett, Daylen Everett, and Oscar Delp.
|Prediction
|Team
|
First
|
Georgia
|
Second
|
Texas
|
Third
|
Alabama
|
Fourth
|
Ole Miss
|
Fifth
|
LSU
|
Sixth
|
Missouri
|
Seventh
|
Tennessee
|
Eighth
|
Oklahoma
|
Ninth
|
Texas A&M
|
Tenth
|
Auburn
|
Eleventh
|
Kentucky
|
Twelfth
|
Florida
|
Thirteenth
|
South Carolina
|
Fourteenth
|
Arkansas
|
Fifteenth
|
Mississippi State
|
Sixteenth
|
Vanderbilt
First Place Votes
Georgia 165, Texas 27, Alabama 12, Ole Miss 4, Vanderbilt 2, LSU 2, South Carolina 1
Preseason All-SEC Team List
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB – Carson Beck, UGA
RB - Trevor Etienne, UGA
RB – Jarquez Hunter, AU
WR - Luther Burden III, MIZ
WR - Tre Harris, UM
TE - Caden Prieskorn, UM
OL - Tyler Booker, UA
OL - Will Campbell, LSU
OL - Kelvin Banks Jr., TEX
OL - Tate Ratledge, UGA
C - Cooper Mays, UT
Second-Team
QB – Quinn Ewers, TEX
RB - Raheim Sanders, SC
*RB - CJ Baxter, TEX
*RB - Montrell Johnson Jr., UF
WR - Isaiah Bond, TEX
WR - Kyren Lacy, LSU
TE - Mason Taylor, LSU
OL - Emery Jones, LSU
OL - Kadyn Proctor, UA
OL - Xavier Truss, UGA
OL - Dylan Fairchild, UGA
C - Parker Brailsford, UA
Third-Team
QB – Jalen Milroe, UA
RB - Justice Haynes, UA
RB - Ulysses Bentley, UM
WR - Deion Burks, OU
WR - Dominic Lovett, UGA
TE - Oscar Delp, UGA
OL - Earnest Greene III, UGA
OL - Marques Cox, UK
OL - Trey Zuhn III, TAMU
OL - Jaeden Roberts, UA
C - Jake Majors, TEX
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - James Pearce Jr., UT
DL - Walter Nolen, UM
DL - Deone Walker, UK
DL - Nazir Stackhouse, UGA
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU
LB - Danny Stutsman, OU
*LB - Deontae Lawson, UA
*LB - Mykel Williams, UGA
DB - Malaki Starks, UGA
DB - Malachi Moore, UA
DB - Billy Bowman, OU
DB - Maxwell Hairston, UK
Second-Team
DL - Shemar Turner, TAMU
DL - Landon Jackson, ARK
DL - Nic Scourton, TAMU
*DL - Tim Smith, UA
*DL - Jared Ivey, UM
LB - Debo Williams, SC
LB - Anthony Hill Jr., TEX
LB - Smael Mondon Jr., UGA
DB - Jahdae Barron, TEX
DB - Major Burns, LSU
DB - Andrew Mukuba, TEX
DB - Malik Muhammad, TEX
Third-Team
DL - Tim Keenan III, UA
DL - Princely Umanmielen , UM
DL - Trey Moore, TEX
DL - Tonka Hemingway, SC
LB - Jamon "Pop" Dumas-Johnson, UK
LB - Jihaad Campbell, UA
LB - Eugene Asante, AU
DB - Domani Jackson, UA
DB - Daylen Everette, UGA
DB - Jason Marshall Jr., UF
*DB - Keon Sabb, UA
*DB - Nick Emmanwori, SC
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P - James Burnip, UA
PK - Bert Auburn, TEX
LS - Kneeland Hibbett, UA
KS – Alex McPherson, AU
RS - Barion Brown, UK
AP - Zavion Thomas, LSU
Second-Team
P - Brett Thorson, UGA
PK - Graham Nicholson, UA
LS – Hunter Rogers, SC
KS - Will Stone, TEX
RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU
AP - Dillion Bell, UGA
Third-Team
P - Jeremy Crawshaw, UF
PK - Alex McPherson, AU
LS - Slade Roy, LSU
KS – Trey Smack, UF
RS - Keionte Scott, AU
*AP - Barion Brown, UK
*AP - Jaydon Blue, TEX
* - Indicates a tie