Georgia picked to win SEC; Dominate preseason All-Conference Team

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

DALLAS - The Georgia Bulldogs were the pick to win the SEC in a vote of SEC Media.

The Bulldogs received 165 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 7 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Texas being picked as the Bulldogs’ opponent in the Longhorns’ first season in the league. Texas received 27 votes to win the SEC Championship.

In the history of the SEC Media Poll, the media has picked the eventual conference winners nine times in 32 years.

Georgia players also dominated the preseason All-SEC Team with six players voted to the first team and 15 players overall.

First-team members included Carson Beck, Trevor Etienne, Tate Ratledge, Mykel Williams, Nazir Stackhouse, and Malaki Starks.

Second-team members included Dylan Fairchild, Xavier Truss, Smael Mondon, Brett Thorson, and Dillon Bell.

Third-team members included Earnest Greene Jr., Dominic Lovett, Daylen Everett, and Oscar Delp.

SEC Predicted Order of Finish
Prediction Team

First

Georgia

Second

Texas

Third

Alabama

Fourth

Ole Miss

Fifth

LSU

Sixth

Missouri

Seventh

Tennessee

Eighth

Oklahoma

Ninth

Texas A&M

Tenth

Auburn

Eleventh

Kentucky

Twelfth

Florida

Thirteenth

South Carolina

Fourteenth

Arkansas

Fifteenth

Mississippi State

Sixteenth

Vanderbilt
First Place Votes

Georgia 165, Texas 27, Alabama 12, Ole Miss 4, Vanderbilt 2, LSU 2, South Carolina 1

Preseason All-SEC Team List

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Carson Beck, UGA

RB - Trevor Etienne, UGA

RB – Jarquez Hunter, AU

WR - Luther Burden III, MIZ

WR - Tre Harris, UM

TE - Caden Prieskorn, UM

OL - Tyler Booker, UA

OL - Will Campbell, LSU

OL - Kelvin Banks Jr., TEX

OL - Tate Ratledge, UGA

C - Cooper Mays, UT

Second-Team

QB – Quinn Ewers, TEX

RB - Raheim Sanders, SC

*RB - CJ Baxter, TEX

*RB - Montrell Johnson Jr., UF

WR - Isaiah Bond, TEX

WR - Kyren Lacy, LSU

TE - Mason Taylor, LSU

OL - Emery Jones, LSU

OL - Kadyn Proctor, UA

OL - Xavier Truss, UGA

OL - Dylan Fairchild, UGA

C - Parker Brailsford, UA

Third-Team

QB – Jalen Milroe, UA

RB - Justice Haynes, UA

RB - Ulysses Bentley, UM

WR - Deion Burks, OU

WR - Dominic Lovett, UGA

TE - Oscar Delp, UGA

OL - Earnest Greene III, UGA

OL - Marques Cox, UK

OL - Trey Zuhn III, TAMU

OL - Jaeden Roberts, UA

C - Jake Majors, TEX

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - James Pearce Jr., UT

DL - Walter Nolen, UM

DL - Deone Walker, UK

DL - Nazir Stackhouse, UGA

LB - Harold Perkins, LSU

LB - Danny Stutsman, OU

*LB - Deontae Lawson, UA

*LB - Mykel Williams, UGA

DB - Malaki Starks, UGA

DB - Malachi Moore, UA

DB - Billy Bowman, OU

DB - Maxwell Hairston, UK

Second-Team

DL - Shemar Turner, TAMU

DL - Landon Jackson, ARK

DL - Nic Scourton, TAMU

*DL - Tim Smith, UA

*DL - Jared Ivey, UM

LB - Debo Williams, SC

LB - Anthony Hill Jr., TEX

LB - Smael Mondon Jr., UGA

DB - Jahdae Barron, TEX

DB - Major Burns, LSU

DB - Andrew Mukuba, TEX

DB - Malik Muhammad, TEX

Third-Team

DL - Tim Keenan III, UA

DL - Princely Umanmielen , UM

DL - Trey Moore, TEX

DL - Tonka Hemingway, SC

LB - Jamon "Pop" Dumas-Johnson, UK

LB - Jihaad Campbell, UA

LB - Eugene Asante, AU

DB - Domani Jackson, UA

DB - Daylen Everette, UGA

DB - Jason Marshall Jr., UF

*DB - Keon Sabb, UA

*DB - Nick Emmanwori, SC

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - James Burnip, UA

PK - Bert Auburn, TEX

LS - Kneeland Hibbett, UA

KS – Alex McPherson, AU

RS - Barion Brown, UK

AP - Zavion Thomas, LSU

Second-Team

P - Brett Thorson, UGA

PK - Graham Nicholson, UA

LS – Hunter Rogers, SC

KS - Will Stone, TEX

RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU

AP - Dillion Bell, UGA

Third-Team

P - Jeremy Crawshaw, UF

PK - Alex McPherson, AU

LS - Slade Roy, LSU

KS – Trey Smack, UF

RS - Keionte Scott, AU

*AP - Barion Brown, UK

*AP - Jaydon Blue, TEX


* - Indicates a tie

