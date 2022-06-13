You can learn a lot about a person over the course of a weekend.

Just ask Georgia offensive line commit Ryqueze McElderry. During his official visit to Georgia this weekend, he learned more about offensive line coach Stacy Searels and strengthened his relationship with Searels by leaps and bounds.

That, combined with more quality time with head coach Kirby Smart, made for a very successful official visit for the Bulldog commit.

"Even if I wasn’t committed, it’s always still special," McElderry said. "It’s always on point, everything’s right. It’s just a good place to be, a good environment to be in every time I’m up there."