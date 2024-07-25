Georgia one of three finalists for Rivals250 DB Jontae Gilbert
Jontae Gilbert is nearing a decision.
The 2025 Rivals250 defensive back is set to commit on August 10. Georgia is one of three finalists along with Georgia Tech and North Carolina State.
Interest from Georgia has ebbed and flowed during Gilbert's recruitment. But with decision day approaching, the Bulldogs are a major factor in this race.
