Justus Terry is more than just a viral sensation.

The 2025 defensive end from Manchester blew up last summer after posting a post-workout picture to social media. In the year-plus since Terry has become a top-100 player in the country for his class.

At this early point in his recruitment, Terry has Georgia as the main school standing out.

"Every time I go, it’s love," Terry said. "They welcome me with open arms. It’s just a good environment."