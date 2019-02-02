Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-02 10:23:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Georgia offer 'a dream come true' for 2020 ATH Ladarius Tennison

Lx3cx8thtd5mtrqdgloy
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Jake Reuse • UGASports.com
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Georgia's offer to Rockledge High School (Florida) three-star athlete Ladarius Tennison was quite well received."I was very happy and felt blessed," Tennison told UGASports. "It's just a dream come...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}