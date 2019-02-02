Georgia offer 'a dream come true' for 2020 ATH Ladarius Tennison
Georgia's offer to Rockledge High School (Florida) three-star athlete Ladarius Tennison was quite well received."I was very happy and felt blessed," Tennison told UGASports. "It's just a dream come...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news