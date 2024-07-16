Though some aspects are tiring, Smart still has plenty of drive

DALLAS – While Kirby Smart admits there are aspects of being a modern-day college football coach that do not particularly appeal to him, his drive for the game itself is as strong as ever. “Yes, the hunger probably has grown in me from wanting to be with my team more. For dealing with all the things you deal with now, the portal, NIL, and all the things you don’t enjoy as a coach,” Smart told reporters. “But my passion and energy for my players, being around these guys yesterday, being on the field with these guys, this team, every minute you get with them is that much more valuable.” Approaching his ninth year as the Bulldogs’ head coach, Smart said he cannot wait to get started. “That’s what I enjoy. I love that. But all the other things you have to do outside of it are what exhausts you. It takes more of your time and energy away,” Smart said. “We’re getting ready to start, I love that part."

"Keep it down, Bobo!"

This fall, quarterbacks are able to wear headsets inside their helmets to communicate with their offensive coordinators. Bulldog offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is having to adjust. “Coach Bobo says this, he always says that he’s deaf. He talks very loudly. When we respond to him we need to be loud as well,” quarterback Carson Beck said. “I don’t even think he realized how loud he was talking into the microphone at first.” Beck joked his coach’s booming voice has forced him to make some adjustments. “It was one of our first scrimmages and he’s yelling. I literally took my helmet off and I could still hear him with my helmet off,” Beck said. “I go up to the equipment guys and I’m like, yo, can y’all turn this down? This man is yelling into my ear, I can’t concentrate.” Fortunately, all is now well. Between the technical tweaks and Bobo learning to keep his voice down, the two converse normally. “We worked it all out. I love the fact that he’s able to talk. There’s maybe a little cue that he might say for a play, like look out for this coverage, look out for this, do this, do this. Just like little things, you know?” Beck said. “I like it a lot. I think it’s going to change the dynamic.”

