Georgia News and Notes from Tuesday's SEC Media Days
Though some aspects are tiring, Smart still has plenty of drive
DALLAS – While Kirby Smart admits there are aspects of being a modern-day college football coach that do not particularly appeal to him, his drive for the game itself is as strong as ever.
“Yes, the hunger probably has grown in me from wanting to be with my team more. For dealing with all the things you deal with now, the portal, NIL, and all the things you don’t enjoy as a coach,” Smart told reporters. “But my passion and energy for my players, being around these guys yesterday, being on the field with these guys, this team, every minute you get with them is that much more valuable.”
Approaching his ninth year as the Bulldogs’ head coach, Smart said he cannot wait to get started.
“That’s what I enjoy. I love that. But all the other things you have to do outside of it are what exhausts you. It takes more of your time and energy away,” Smart said. “We’re getting ready to start, I love that part."
"Keep it down, Bobo!"
This fall, quarterbacks are able to wear headsets inside their helmets to communicate with their offensive coordinators.
Bulldog offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is having to adjust.
“Coach Bobo says this, he always says that he’s deaf. He talks very loudly. When we respond to him we need to be loud as well,” quarterback Carson Beck said. “I don’t even think he realized how loud he was talking into the microphone at first.”
Beck joked his coach’s booming voice has forced him to make some adjustments.
“It was one of our first scrimmages and he’s yelling. I literally took my helmet off and I could still hear him with my helmet off,” Beck said. “I go up to the equipment guys and I’m like, yo, can y’all turn this down? This man is yelling into my ear, I can’t concentrate.”
Fortunately, all is now well.
Between the technical tweaks and Bobo learning to keep his voice down, the two converse normally.
“We worked it all out. I love the fact that he’s able to talk. There’s maybe a little cue that he might say for a play, like look out for this coverage, look out for this, do this, do this. Just like little things, you know?” Beck said. “I like it a lot. I think it’s going to change the dynamic.”
In Other News
… Along with the dismissal of David Daniel-Sisavanh for a violation of team rules, Smart confirmed that offensive lineman Kelton Smith has been medically disqualified but will remain on scholarship.
“He’s been battling some issues ever since he arrived. He and his family came together and made that decision along with Ron (Courson) and the medical staff that he’s going to be medically disqualified, very similar to Pearce (Spurlin) but different issues,” Smart said. “He’ll still be with the program, and he’ll still be working with us in some capacity and remain on scholarship.”
…Injury update on Malaki Starks (labrum), Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (foot), and Smael Mondon (foot).
“Malaki’s great, typical surgery, shoulder surgery we have, labrum repair. He’s been on schedule. He did some things in spring practice non-contact. I wasn’t even thinking of him as an injury guy,” Smart said. “Ty Ingram-Dawkins is battling to come back. He had a significant foot injury but we think he’ll be good to go by camp. But it’s something that you have to be really smart about the load and the amount of work you put into it. Smael’s still battling back. I don’t know if he’ll be cleared for fall camp or not. He should be close."
…Transfer tight end Benjamin Yurosek is ready to make an impression.
"He brings a lot of experience. As Bobo calls it, a mature body. I mean, you're bringing a guy in that has physically developed. At the end of the day, a lot of these that come in, it's hard to be ready for SEC physicality, and I think he is,” Smart said. “He's got great size, great work ethic. I really admire him because I've seen him on multiple occasions. We talk about connection and all the stuff in our locker room. He goes over to people, sits down with them, eats with them, meets them, and really tries to get to know them. I think the buy-in has been really good on his part.”
…Good health report for quarterback Ryan Puglisi; Jaden Rashada fitting in.
"I've seen a little bit of Jaden. I’ve probably seen more of Ryan in terms of him being healthy out there and running. Both those guys are pushing and competing,” Smart said. “Jaden has been in as many meetings as he can be in and learning. He's a guy that comes up there on his own to learn it. But Ryan's health looks great in terms of running and doing the summer stuff.”
…Kirby Smart a “Swiftie?”
Well, not quite. But wife Mary-Beth is.
“My wife decided to go to Amsterdam and go to a Taylor Swift concert,” Smart said. “She is a huge Taylor Swift fan and took my twins there and said, if you're going to go all around the world playing baseball, I'm going to go to Amsterdam and enjoy Taylor Swift. She is a big fan.”
…Smart on Georgia’s road schedule which includes trips to Alabama and Texas.
“Yeah, initially I was wondering how I got that draw, but we're not one to complain,” Smart said. “We're one to be excited. I think when you step into the shoes of a University of Georgia football player, you accept that challenge is going to be there.”