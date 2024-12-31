Georgia News and Notes from the Sugar Bowl coaches press conference

NEW ORLEANS - Marcus Freeman sounded a little bit like a younger version of Kirby Smart with some of his thoughts and phrases during Tuesday's coaches' press conference.

It started with a question about Notre Dame's two running back system on offense.

"We pride ourselves on being able to rotate running backs and sell it in a way in recruiting and to your current players of we're going to get you enough film to get you prepared for the next level, but we're also going to make sure you're healthy," Freeman said. "We don't want you to use every rep you have in your body in college. And so, they buy into that... It's very similar to what you see Georgia does. They have multiple running backs that can hurt you in different ways. And I think as you continue to progress in college football, that's what you're going to have to see."

There are other similarities as well.

Freeman likes to empower his assistant coaches to speak in front of the entire team every week, similar to Georgia. Freeman also went in-depth on his program's "Choose Hard" mantra that is similar to all the talk of the standard in Athens over the past few years.

Also like Smart, Freeman doesn't see championships as the end-all, be-all goal.

"My obsession is to get this program to reach our full potential, and if we reach our full potential, if the result of that is earning the national championship, great. But we don't walk into the office every day and say "Let's win a national championship,'" Freeman said. "We walk in the office and say, 'What do we got to do today to elevate and get better and reach our full potential?' Because at the end of the day, that's all we control. We control how close this program can get to reaching its full potential, and we'll see what the result of reaching our full potential truly is."