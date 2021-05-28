Georgia legacy Grant Godfrey details upcoming UGA visit & Kentucky offer

Recruiting Every SECond is a podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network hosted by Blayne Gilmer of UGASports. The podcast focuses on all things SEC recruiting and gathers insight from those directly involved. Today's guest is 2023 outside linebacker Grant Godfrey . Godfrey is a standout player for North Gwinnett High School and is a Georgia legacy. His father, Randall Godfrey , played linebacker at Georgia from 1992 to 1995. Watch and listen as the younger Godfrey discusses his upcoming workout with UGA defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and his current offer from the Kentucky Wildcats.

Here are some quotes from the interview with Grant Godfrey.

On learning from former Georgia target and 2020 Clemson signee Barrett Carter...

"So me and Barrett have been friends for like 10 years. So we have always gone to the same trainers and we work really hard."

On all the talent surrounding him and the comradery that exists with recruits today...

"It's always fun to compete. Last year, going against Cody Brown, one of the best running backs to come through Georgia. It's always fun to compete. You make new friends through this process. Maybe go on some visits together and have some fun with each other."

Godfrey on his upcoming visit to Georgia and the opportunity to work out for Glenn Schumann...

"Sometime in June. The days get mixed up between the 8th and the 10th, Coach Schumann invited me down there to give him a good run-through. Some linebacker drills. He wanted to speak to me."

