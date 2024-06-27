Georgia has landed another wide receiver.

Landon Roldan, a three-star prospect from nearby North Oconee High School, chose the Bulldogs over Georgia Tech. A late bloomer in his class, Roldan's recruitment heated up quickly before his commitment.

Roldan exploded onto Georgia’s radar on May 30 when he camped in Athens and ran a time of 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash. The Bulldogs then worked out Roldan again on June 13. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound wideout earned an offer from position coach James Coley.

"I had been running like 4.4s, 4.42, stuff like that, Roldan said. "I heard the 4.37, it surprised me a lot."

Roldan also impressed Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, with whom he has a personal relationship. Roldan played football growing up with Bobo's youngest son, Jake.

Roldan officially visited Georgia Tech and Georgia over the final two weekends in June. Ultimately, the Bulldogs won out and landed the commitment from the local product.

"I liked it a lot. I enjoyed all of it," Roldan said after his official visit. "I had a pretty good time building relationships with all the coaches and getting to meet a few players. It was a good time."

Roldan also met individually with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who gave him a clear message.

"It's a place that’s going to help you develop, not only if I were to go to the NFL but also for a career after," the new Georgia commit recently explained to UGASports. "I have a good opportunity to play there, just keep the confidence and keep playing hard."

As a junior last season, Roldan was named the Region 8-AAAA Athlete of the Year after hauling in 50 passes for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also rushed for 79 yards and three scores.

Roldan said he feels his game is similar to former Bulldog Ladd McConkey. Their recruiting journeys followed similar paths as well, with McConkey earning a Georgia offer late in the process.

But McConkey isn't the only Bulldog Roldan is aware of. He grew up a Georgia fan, mentioning Todd Gurley as his favorite player.

Roldan becomes the fourth receiver in Georgia's class, along with Thomas Blackshear, Talyn Taylor, and Tyler Williams.