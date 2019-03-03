Following a visit to Athens this weekend, the nation's No. 83 overall player and No. 6 ranked quarterback in the Class of 2020 tweeted out his plans to be a Bulldog.

It didn't take him long to figure out his next move.

Less than a month ago, four-star quarterback Carson Beck of Jacksonville, Florida's Mandarin High School announced he was backing off of a pledge to Alabama he'd made last summer.

Beck, a 6-foot-4, 218-pound signal caller, becomes Georgia's second commit of the weekend, joining wide receiver Justin Robinson, and the fifth overall commit for the Bulldogs' Class of 2020.



The news may come as a bit of a surprise, as a week ago Beck told GatorsTerritory that it was Florida who'd pulled ahead in the wake of his decommitment and that he wasn't ruling out the possibility of a verbal pledge on a planned trip to Gainesville next weekend. In the same article, Beck did not even list the Bulldogs among his top options.

Clearly, this weekend's visit and the relationship with newly hired tight ends coach Todd Hartley changed that narrative quickly.

While it's unclear if Beck will still go through with the visit as scheduled, it is clear that Georgia's getting him to campus first was of major benefit.

Will Beck continue to explore his options going forward? After a decommitment and a quick commitment elsewhere, we're not ruling anything out in this recruitment, but Georgia became the team to beat as of today.