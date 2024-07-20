Georgia is keeping another in-state offensive lineman home.

Four-star offensive lineman Cortez Smith committed to Georgia on Saturday. The Parkview High School (GA.) product chose the Bulldogs over Georgia Tech, Miami, and South Carolina.

Georgia views Smith as a center at the next level. Bulldogs' offensive line coach, Stacy Searels, has compared him to former Bulldog Sedrick Van Pran. Smith likes that comparison.

“That means the world to me because I don’t mind starting from the bottom, learning and earning my way,” Smith told UGASports.com in January.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has also built a strong bond with the 6-foot-3, 305-pound center.

“He knows everything about the kids on his team, and he really spends time getting to know the ones he recruits and their families,” Smith said. “He’s one of the greatest coaches I’ve met.”

Smith is the nation's No. 187 overall player in the 2025 cycle. He's also rated No. 7 at his position.