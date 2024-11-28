Georgia lands commitment from massive offensive tackle Dennis Uzochukwu

When Peachtree Ridge (GA) three-star offensive tackle Dennis Uzochukwu received an offer from Georgia, the writing was on the wall. It didn't take long for him to become a Bulldog,

Uzochukwu visited Athens for Georgia's game against Tennesse, and the staff offered him two days later. The Bulldogs hosted the 6-foot-6, 280-pounder for an official visit the next week for the win over UMass.

Days after that visit, Uzochukwu has flipped his commitment from Georgia State to Georgia.

Uzochukwu has developed a relationship with offensive line coach Stacy Searels. He's only played football for a few years, so he's raw and appreciates Searels telling him the truth.

"[Offensive line coach Stacy Searels] just tells me the truth," Uzochukwu said. "He's like, 'You're not going to come in, you're not going start day one, but you're a developmental guy. You can become better. You can become a person who they've never seen anything like you.'

"This is only my third year playing football, actually. So, you know, I'm a very developmental guy, and that's something that he told me," he added. "Just the truth, you know, how much that if I come here, I put my butt to work, how much that's going to reap out."

Uzochukwu also connected with Georgia assistant offensive line coach Edmund Kugblia. they share African heritage, Uzochukwu from Nigeria and Kugbila from Ghana.

Uzochukwu understands he's a developmental piece. He is ready to get work under Searels.

"[They like] how raw I am right now. I'm a pretty raw person," Uzochukwu said. "I just started playing football in my 10th-grade year, and I started playing O-line last year, too. [They like] my potential, footwork, speed, [and] my basketball background, helps out with that. [It's just about] how much they can develop me; that's one thing that they love about me."

Uzochukwu joins four-star Juan Gaston Jr., Cortez Smith, Dontrell Glover, and Mason Short on the offensive line in Georgia's 2025 class. He's also the Bulldogs' 27th commitment this cycle.

Uzochukwu will sign next week and enroll early at Georgia.