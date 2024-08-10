Georgia added another piece to its defensive class Saturday with the commitment of safety Jontae Gilbert.

Gilbert, a four-star in-state prospect, chose the Bulldogs over N.C. State. The former Ohio State commit and the nation's No. 3 safety in the 2025 class decided to stay home.

Georgia had Gilbert's last visit, and it made a big difference. The Atlanta native was in Athens for a cookout during the last weekend of July, which swayed him to pick the Bulldogs.

"It was great," Gilbert said. "Getting to get even more time with staff and players, and also commits."

The four-star prospect spent time with other defensive back commits, Todd Robinson, Shamari Earls and Jaylan Morgan. He also spent time with coaches Donte Williams and Travaris Robinson. The coaches and commits had one message for him: win championships.

"If you want to play in a system that gets you to the league, come to Georgia," Gilbert said.

Gilbert also met with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who was upfront and honest with him. He appreciated the sentiment and left the conversation feeling better about the Bulldogs.

"We talked about what it's like to be there at Georgia," Gilbert said. "Why he wants me there, and how it's going to be a great spot and great opportunity for me to play fast if I come in and do what I have to do, because he sees I have the potential to play right away."

Gilbert is Georgia's 23rd commitment in the 2025 class, and its fifth defensive back pledge.