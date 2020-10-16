UGASports - Georgia-Kentucky pushed back a week

Georgia’s game scheduled for Oct. 24 at Kentucky has been moved to Oct. 31, the SEC office announced Friday night.

Kickoff will be at noon and televised on the SEC Network.

The switch was due to Covid-related issues at Vanderbilt and Florida, causing several contests to be shifted around.

Originally, Georgia was supposed to have an open date ahead of their game the following week in Jacksonville against Florida.

Under the change, the Gators will host Missouri on Oct. 31, after originally being slated to play on the 24th.

On Monday it was announced, that due to positive tests and quarantine at Vanderbilt, the Commodores' game at Missouri originally set for Saturday has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

Wednesday, it was announced that, due to positive tests and quarantine at Florida, Saturday's game against LSU was moved to Dec. 12, in addition to the Gators' game against Missouri being pushed back to Oct. 31.