Advertisement

in other news

Georgia a favorite for No. 1 linebacker Tyler Atkinson

Georgia a favorite for No. 1 linebacker Tyler Atkinson

Georgia continues to be a favorite for top-ranked 2026 linebacker Tyler Atkinson. Here is the latest.

Premium content
 • Jed May
WATCH: Mykel Williams and Jared Wilson

WATCH: Mykel Williams and Jared Wilson

Watch Tuesday night's player interviews with defensive end Mykel Williams and center Jared Wilson.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Tuesday presser

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Tuesday presser

Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's Tuesday night presser ahead of Ole Miss...

 • Patrick Garbin
Georgia News and Notes for Tuesday

Georgia News and Notes for Tuesday

Tuesday News and Notes: Inside, an update on Trevor Etienne; Could we see more of Dwight Phillips and more.

 • Anthony Dasher
The initial College Football Playoff rankings announced

The initial College Football Playoff rankings announced

Inside, the College Football Playoffs released it inaugural projection for the 12-team playoff field Tuesday night.

 • Anthony Dasher

in other news

Georgia a favorite for No. 1 linebacker Tyler Atkinson

Georgia a favorite for No. 1 linebacker Tyler Atkinson

Georgia continues to be a favorite for top-ranked 2026 linebacker Tyler Atkinson. Here is the latest.

Premium content
 • Jed May
WATCH: Mykel Williams and Jared Wilson

WATCH: Mykel Williams and Jared Wilson

Watch Tuesday night's player interviews with defensive end Mykel Williams and center Jared Wilson.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Tuesday presser

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Tuesday presser

Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's Tuesday night presser ahead of Ole Miss...

 • Patrick Garbin
Advertisement
Published Nov 6, 2024
Georgia injury tracker for Ole Miss game; Wednesday Update
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

The SEC released its first availability report Wednesday night for Saturday's game between Georgia and Ole Miss.

Here's how it stands

Georgia

RB Branson Robinson - Out

WR Anthony Evans - Out

RB Roderick Robinson - Out

DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye - Out

LB Smael Mondon - Questionable

DT Jordan Hall - Probable

Ole Miss

WR Izaiah Hatrup - Out

RB Henry Parrish Jr. - Out

RB Logan Diggs - Out

RB Matt Jones - Doubtful

WR Tre Harris - Doubtful

WR Jordan Watkins - Doubtful

OL Jayden Williams - Doubtful

OL Cayden Warren - Doubtful

DE Jared Ivey - Questionable

S Yam Banks - Questionable

WR Cayden Lee - Questionable

S Jadon Canady - Questionable

DT JJ Pegues - Questionable

OL Reece McIntyre - Questionable

OL Jeremy James - Questionable

DE Princely Umanmielen - Probable

DT Walter Nolan - Probable

LB Sundarine Perkins - Probable

LB TJ Dottery - Probable

TE Dae'Quan Wright - Probable

CB Cedrick Beavers - Probable

S Andy Jaffe - Probable

RB Rashad Amos - Probable

OL Micah Pettus - Probable

OL Nate Kalepo - Probable

TE Caden Prieskom - Probable



Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated: