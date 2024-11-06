Georgia injury tracker for Ole Miss game; Wednesday Update

in other news
The SEC released its first availability report Wednesday night for Saturday's game between Georgia and Ole Miss.
Here's how it stands
Georgia
RB Branson Robinson - Out
WR Anthony Evans - Out
RB Roderick Robinson - Out
DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye - Out
LB Smael Mondon - Questionable
DT Jordan Hall - Probable
Ole Miss
WR Izaiah Hatrup - Out
RB Henry Parrish Jr. - Out
RB Logan Diggs - Out
RB Matt Jones - Doubtful
WR Tre Harris - Doubtful
WR Jordan Watkins - Doubtful
OL Jayden Williams - Doubtful
OL Cayden Warren - Doubtful
DE Jared Ivey - Questionable
S Yam Banks - Questionable
WR Cayden Lee - Questionable
S Jadon Canady - Questionable
DT JJ Pegues - Questionable
OL Reece McIntyre - Questionable
OL Jeremy James - Questionable
DE Princely Umanmielen - Probable
DT Walter Nolan - Probable
LB Sundarine Perkins - Probable
LB TJ Dottery - Probable
TE Dae'Quan Wright - Probable
CB Cedrick Beavers - Probable
S Andy Jaffe - Probable
RB Rashad Amos - Probable
OL Micah Pettus - Probable
OL Nate Kalepo - Probable
TE Caden Prieskom - Probable
