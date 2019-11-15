Georgia managed to lure some top under-the-radar talent to town last weekend, including Shambre Jackson of Orlando, Florida's Boone High School. With offers pouring in from the likes of UGA, Alabama, Florida, and LSU, the 2021 defensive end is one of the best players you may not know.

With Georgia rising in the mix, Jackson wanted to make the trip and walked away pleased.

"I drove seven hours to Athens," Jackson said. "It was a good day to watch football. It was worth it, because I had a great time at UGA."