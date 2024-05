LaDamion Guyton's life has changed dramatically over the past year.

The defender out of Savannah Christian has already staked his claim as one of the top players in the 2027 class. Power programs such as Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Oregon, and others have jumped in with offers.

But Guyton will never forget his first offer from Georgia last June. That day both kickstarted his recruitment and established the Bulldogs as one of the early favorites.