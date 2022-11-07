One of the top prospects in the 2024 class experienced a Georgia gameday for the first time over the weekend.

Kameron Davis is the No. 2 running back and No. 26 overall prospect in the Class of 2024. The Albany native is committed to Florida State but is still being pursued hard by Georgia and running backs coach Dell McGee.

When Georgia hosted No. 1 Tennessee on Nov. 5, Davis watched from the stands for the first time as the Bulldogs took down the top-ranked Volunteers.

"Great game for the Dawgs," Davis said. "I actually thought it would be a close game. Great crowd, great to see my boy Cody (Cody Collins, player personnel assistant) who assists on visits, and great to just see all the Class of 2024."