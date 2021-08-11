Georgia hosts new SEC member in facility tour

“Oklahoma has a brand new building, but they have to look at their stadium and all that,” Donnan said. “But they are going around the country and checking out people like Josh did and Kirby did when we built our stuff.”

As former Georgia head coach Jim Donnan revealed on this week’s UGASports Live podcast this week, Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione , along with a contingency that included department aides and university boosters, stopped by UGA’s campus in Athens to take a look at the program’s facilities.

Georgia recently opened its doors to one of the SEC newest members.

Georgia was the last program in the SEC to build an indoor football facility, which was completed in 2017. Since then, a variety of projects have taken place, including a state-of-the-art weight room with additional amenities, which cost $80 million to build. Following visits, recruits have praised Georgia’s new facility.

According to Donnan, Georgia has no issue with keeping what the program has built a secret.

“It speaks highly of Josh Brooks, our program, and certainly Kirby, who’s been behind the scenes raising a lot of this money, and (university president Jere) Morehead. What we’ve done with just the emphasis on facility enhancement certainly gets everybody’s attention. For a program like Oklahoma, they’re going to visit here and Clemson. I think they may have already been to Alabama. It’s just really a feather in our cap that people would think that highly of what we've built.”

Also on the podcast, Donnan discussed his excitement over two newcomers to the 2021 roster.

He gushed over what sophomore transfer Arik Gilbert, a former tight end at LSU who is listed as a receiver at Georgia, and freshman Brock Bowers can potentially bring to the offense.

“We haven’t had two guys who've never caught a pass here that make my mouth water any more than (Arik) Gilbert and Brock Bowers,” Donnan said.

Donnan said he expects Gilbert to play a large role in the weekly game-plan.

“He may not be listed on any depth charts, but I can tell you this much,” Donnan said. “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out he’s going to be a big part of what we do.”