Tyler Atkinson isn't your typical high school freshman.

He already checks in at at 6-foot-3 and 187 pounds. The Grayson High School product has his own brand, "AtkNup." Atkinson is also already emerging as one of the top outside linebacker prospects in the 2026 class.

Atkinson has now watched Georgia play twice this season after attending the game against Kent State. He caught up with UGASports to discuss his interest in the Bulldogs and his relationship with outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe.