Georgia has its new CB coach in Fran Brown

Kirby Smart’s 2022 coaching staff is once again complete.

UGASports has confirmed that Rutgers defensive backs coach Fran Brown will be the new secondary coach for the Bulldogs, taking over for Jahmile Addae, who left to join the program at Miami.

A native of Camden, N.J., the 39-year-old Brown comes to Georgia with the reputation for being an excellent recruiter, along with being a coach who has sent numerous players on to the NFL.

IN 2014, Rivals named Brown as one of the top recruiters in the American Athletic Conference while at Temple, a school he coached at for six years before taking a job at Baylor in 2017.

Brown served for two years (2017-2018) as the associated head coach and cornerbacks coach for the Bears, before returning to Temple in 2019 as the team’s co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach.

He spent the past two seasons at Rutgers serving as the secondary coach for Greg Schiano.

During his career at Temple, Brown recruited or coached five players from the 2019 Owls’ defense that advanced to the NFL, including three draft picks: Harrison Hand (Minnesota Vikings, fifth round), Shaun Bradley (Philadelphia Eagles, sixth round), Chapelle Russell (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, seventh round), Sam Franklin (Carolina Panthers), and Isaiah Wright (Washington).

Brown is a graduate of Western Carolina University where he was an All-Southern Conference selection at cornerback for the Catamounts before spending two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2007 and 2008.