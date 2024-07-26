Georgia is expected to name Mark Robinson as the Bulldogs’ new Director of Football Operations, sources have revealed to UGASports.

Robinson comes to Athens from Florida, where he was tabbed the Gators’ Chief of Staff in January of this year.

He replaces Neyland Raper, who is headed to work in the league office at the Big12 Conference.

Before Florida, Robinson spent six seasons (2018-2023) at Texas A&M as an Associate AD for Football—his second stint with the Aggies.

He served similarly on Jimbo Fisher's staff at Florida State the prior four seasons (2013-16). Before his time in Tallahassee, Robinson worked as the Arkansas director of football operations for five years (2008-12) and served as the Aggies’ football operations assistant for five seasons (2003-07).

Throughout his career, Robinson has helped develop and oversee several multi-million dollar renovation projects of football facilities. Following the 2015 season, he was named the nation’s top Director of Football Operations during FootballScoop.com’s FBS Support Staff Awards presented by ProGrass at the AFCA Convention. While at Florida State, Robinson oversaw the FSU football program's daily operations, including monitoring the football program’s budget, scholarships, team travel, housing, camps and clinics, NFL relations, and other administrative responsibilities.

He’s expected to have duties similar to those of his new job in Georgia.

Robinson also managed all the daily operations of the Arkansas football program. He was responsible for the operation of the football program’s budget, scholarships, team travel, housing, camps and clinics, NFL relations, and other administrative responsibilities. Robinson served as the staff liaison to the Southeastern Conference. He also monitored and recorded all athletic-related events for the football program.

Robinson served as the Assistant Director of Football Operations at Texas A&M from 2003-07. During his first stint with the Aggies, he assisted with the day-to-day operations of the program, including team travel, practice, game day operations, recruiting, and coaching.

He also assisted the staff with recruiting letters and videos, worked with the compliance office, handled player guest tickets, coordinated various activities and functions related to three bowl games, assisted with recruiting weekends and official visits, put together a player policy manual, and supervised team-building activities.

Robinson played on the offensive line at Appalachian State from 1998-2002, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in communications.