Georgia has its back against the wall

As good as Georgia’s bats have been for much of the season, the Bulldogs’ year-long struggles hitting left-handed pitchers have been the biggest head-scratcher.

Unfortunately, those troubles continued on Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Blue Devils in the Athens Regionals.

As a result, the season is now on the line.

“I've been in a regional where we lost game one and made it back to the finals, so I'm going to draw a little bit on that, on how to manage the game,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “So yeah, your message is really simple, guys, we're still playing baseball tomorrow. We are really good, and we have plenty of pitchers to go tomorrow. We'll be ready to hit.”

The Bulldogs had better be.

Georgia (43-16) will face Oklahoma State in a loser-go-home game Sunday at noon (TV to be determined). To survive, the Bulldogs must beat one of the nation’s best lefties to make it happen.

Oklahoma State ace Harrison Bodendorf did not pitch the first two games for the Cowboys but will against the Bulldogs. The 6-5 junior from Hawaii is 10-1, with an ERA of 2.77. He has 100 strikeouts and just 27 walks in 87.2 innings.

“We hit some balls hard, but didn't have a lot to show for it. Yes, you want it when runners are first and third or the bases are loaded or first and second. It’s called timely hitting,” Johnson said. “I feel really good about where we are against left-handers. We're going to see them all day tomorrow. If we win the first one, they're (Duke) going to throw a lefty in the second. So, we're not going to not see them, but I really like where we're at.”

The Bulldogs – who led 1-0 after two innings on a home run by Ryland Zaborowski - certainly had their chances.

Down 4-1, Henry Hunter’s leadoff homer in the sixth cut the lead to two, followed by Slate Alford, who singled to right, bringing the tying run to the plate.

Unfortunately for Georgia, the rest of the inning and what followed would be some of the team’s most frustrating of the year, as the Bulldogs stranded five runners, three in scoring position.