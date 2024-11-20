Georgia gets commitment from four-star EDGE Chase Linton

Georgia has landed another commitment on the defensive front.

The Bulldogs have secured the commitment of four-star in-state prospect Chase Linton. Linton was previously committed to Rutgers.

In June, Linton originally committed to the Scarlet Knights and head coach Greg Shiano. However, contact started with Georgia over the summer.

Linton earned an offer from the Bulldogs after impressing the staff during a private workout on July 26. He continued communication with the Bulldogs over the next few months. Linton visited for Georgia's home opener against Tennessee Tech and returned shortly after.

In October, Linton took an official to Georgia and left impressed. He liked the staff's straightforward approach.

"They're up front, you know, say every place has great facilities, great this, great that. But, you know, we have great people, and they showed that over the weekend," Linton said. "Like they do have great people over there. And yeah, they have nice facilities, but they're still like, they're great people with a championship program."

Linton valued the Georgia staff's genuine relationship with him and other prospects during the visit.

"I observed some things like when they didn't notice I was watching," Linton said. "Not in a weird way or anything, but like I'd be seeing how they interact with people. And you can just tell like that the people they interact with have respect for them."

Linton said the people and culture were the deciding factor in his decision to choose the Bulldogs. He saw those factors on display on November 16, when Georgia got his last visit as the Bulldogs took down Tennessee. Linton referred to the Georgia staff as "genuine."

"Them coming out, saying hello to me, having a conversation with me and then having that extra conversation with the family I brought along, like my mom," Linton said. "It was my mom and my friend and they have genuine conversations with them. That's what stands out. It means a lot to me."

Georgia sees the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Linton as a third-down edge rusher. The vision is for him to get some situational work early in his career before developing into an every-down player.

Linton joins four-star Isaiah Gibson and Darren Ikinnagbon as the other edge rushers in Georgia's 2025 class.