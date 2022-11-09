Another injury update

During Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, head coach Kirby Smart was asked about a couple of Bulldogs: freshman wide receiver C.J. Smith and outside linebacker Darris Smith. Smith did not play due to an ankle sprain he suffered before the game against Tennessee. “C.J. should be fine. He’s running, conditioning, and trying to get back,” Smart said. “Darris is practicing and doing everything with us and doing everything now.” Smart was not asked about other injuries. However, on Tuesday, Smart said this regarding outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr. (stinger), Amarius Mims (knee), offensive lineman Xavier Truss (toe), and wide receiver AD Mitchell (ankle).“They’ve all been great. They’ve all been super,” Smart said. “I’m hopeful that all those guys will help us and be able to play. I think AD is probably the furthest behind those guys. He hasn’t taken reps, but he’s been out there running, doing exercises. The rest of the guys have been repping.” Smart did reveal that running back Kenny McIntosh is also banged up, once again with a deep thigh bruise.

Kirby Smart said Darris Smith is back to practicing with the team after an undisclosed injury. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Smart's response to being No. 1 as expected

A reporter during Wednesday’s teleconference prefaced a question by saying “I think I know what you’re going to say.” When the question is one seeking a response from Smart on being No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, you’d be correct. “I have no reaction,” Smart said. “We work, really, on Tuesdays. So…”

Georgia secondary will see a familiar face

Bulldog cornerback Kamari Lassiter and the rest of Georgia’s secondary will see a familiar face Saturday night in Starkville. Remember wide receiver Justin Robinson? "He's played one of their outside receiver spots,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He's made some plays for them. They've gone to him quite a bit in terms of screens and vertical passing game and underneath stuff." Robinson transferred to Mississippi State, following last season, and has played a role his first year with the program, catching 15 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. “It’s going to be a little deja vu,” Lassiter said. “We used to practice against each other all the time. He’s a pretty good player. It’s going to be a good challenge.”

Bulldog trio makes semifinal award list

Darnell Washington and sophomore Brock Bowers have been named John Mackey Award semifinalists while senior Stetson Bennett has been included as a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, according to separate announcements recently. Washinton and Bowers are two of nine semifinalists for the Mackey Award, which is given annually to the nation’s best tight end. Bowers was also a semifinalist last year before being named the Shaun Alexander and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) National Freshman of the Year. The Bulldog pair are the only Southeastern Conference players included as semifinalists. Quarterback Stetson Bennett is one of 10 semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, which honors the country’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on. Bennett, who is one of two SEC players on the list, was a 2021 finalist. In addition, former All-American place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was a 2019 finalist.

Quoting the Bulldogs