Kirby Smart on dealing with the noise

The first question posed to Kirby Smart during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference did not come as a surprise. It was bound to happen sooner or later. How would Georgia’s offense - specifically quarterback Carson Beck - respond to the noise created by 101,000-plus at Neyland Stadium on Saturday afternoon against Tennessee? “It’s a tough environment when you go on the road in the SEC, it’s never easy. Neyland presents one of the toughest ones there is in the country in terms of environment and noise,” Smart said. “But we emphasize that every week, we don’t do it week to week. We have to do it for our defense when we’re at home, so we do it the offense when we’re going against the defense.” It's not like Beck hasn’t enjoyed success on the road. A strong second half in the Bulldogs 27-20 victory at Auburn served as a springboard to what’s been a memorable season for the first-year starter. Smart said preparing for road game environments like the Bulldogs will face in Knoxville has been ongoing. “It's something that’s continuous for us, even in the offseason. That doesn’t mean that it’s easy. It’s hard, and you scheme things differently,” Smart said. “You do a little less of this, a little more of this, you carry a little more of these and little less of those when you’re on the home and road. You have to execute at a high level; there’s more pressure on your run game because you have to be able to run the ball, and the line of scrimmage is important anytime, but it’s really important on the road.”

Saturday's the last as division rivals

Saturday’s game against Tennessee will be the last one for Georgia as East Division rivals. With Oklahoma and Texas coming into the conference next season, the SEC is going to a single-division format instead of the East versus West format. “It will be unique, a different experience. Sometimes progress is growth and progress, and change is good; I think we’re all comfortable with what we’ve done, but that doesn’t make it the best thing,” Smart said. “So, I trust in the leadership of our conference that has us headed in that direction.” Smart does believe, however, that the one-division format will provide a better idea of who the top two teams to play in the SEC Championship are. “I think the give and take is you’re supposed to get the best two teams in the championship. That’s the hope,” Smart said. “I don’t know if that 100 percent always happens, but it’s certainly got a better chance of happening than just doing it by divisions.”

This and that