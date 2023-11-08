It’s common knowledge that the friendship between Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin goes way back.

After all, they coached together at Alabama before both went their separate ways.

Still, they’ve remained friends.

That’s caused many reporters to ask both coaches to share some funny moments shared between the two.

If you know Smart, sharing funny stories isn’t really his style, although his respect for Kiffin is obvious.

“He was a head coach at a really young age. He taught me a lot of things about what he believes in being a head coach and doing it your way,” Smart said. “He’s certainly had a unique experience in terms of the places he's been able to work as a head coach, and he draws on that. There are times we share ideas or GPS numbers or whatever, but there’s nothing outside of just a really good friendship and respect.”

Kiffin, arguably the most prolific SEC coach on Twitter, did recall one story and he shared it during Wednesday’s SEC Teleconference.

“I will tell you the tug of war story when we did tug of war on the rope during the players’ fourth-quarter drills,” Kiffin recalled. “It was me vs. him, I beat him. But he won’t like that story if you ask him.”

All joking aside, Kiffin echoed Smart’s comments about their relationship.

“I just think Kirby is really smart, and I really enjoy talking to really smart, intelligent coaches who you can bounce things off of and ask how they do things, or how they deal with a player issue, injury, or something,” Kiffin said. “He’s one of my first calls when I’m looking for advice.”