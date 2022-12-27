ATLANTA – A wry smile crossed the face of co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp as he sat at the podium for Tuesday’s interview session to preview Georgia’s College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State.

The question: what was “Bloody Tuesday?”

“It’s today,” Muschamp quipped, bringing laughter from the room.

Where some programs eschew heavy, good-on-good practice sessions, Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart relish them.

The practice—deemed “Bloody Tuesday” because of its tough, hard-hitting nature—is one of the reasons players insist that Georgia’s practice sessions are more difficult than the games themselves.

So on Tuesday, during a closed session at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, that’s just what the Bulldogs will do. No reason to change it up now.

"It’s a lot of fun. We got to team run, and that’s our favorite day of the week. It’s understanding what we’ve got to do to be successful,” Muschamp said. “That starts with Coach Smart, what you emphasize, and what’s important. That’s a huge emphasis from the top down.”

Linebacker Smael Mondon told a funny story about his first experience with Bloody Tuesday.

As a recruit, former Bulldog and current LSU safety Major Burns told him about it. At first, Mondon said he was scared.

“I was thinking it was like the movie 300, where everybody was killing each other,” Mondon said. “I was nervous for a couple of weeks, but it’s football at the end of the day. There was nothing to be nervous about.”

Muschamp said “Bloody Tuesday” is now an expected and accepted part of the Bulldog culture and a big reason why Georgia is considered one of the top programs in all of college football.

“Our guys understand that. They understand for us to be successful and be our best, that’s what you have to do. That comes from winning. When you’re winning on Saturday, it’s easier to buy into a very physical mentality and understand that’s what it's going to take,” Muschamp said. “You can ask our players—it’s not player talk, it’s not coach talk, that is what our players believe."