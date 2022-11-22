There seems to be a little news on the AD Mitchell front.

For the first time in several weeks, head coach Kirby Smart acknowledged the sophomore wide receiver has actually started to take part in drills. However, it still remains to be seen if he will be able to play Saturday against Georgia Tech.

“Yeah, he’s practiced some. He’s been out there to take some reps and things. He took a few today; I wouldn’t say that he’s 100 percent. I wouldn’t even say that he’s close to playing,” Smart said. “But he’s done more this week than he has any other week. He’s closer than he’s ever been, so I’m hopeful.”

Smart also clarified for the last time why Mitchell did not undergo the same tightrope surgery to repair his ankle sprain as former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“I don’t know the technical reason, but Ron [Courson] could tell you. We asked Ron that a long time ago. To have a tightrope, you have to have a certain kind of injury,” Smart said. “When they go to MRI scan it, you have to have something floating around in there. He does not have that. It wouldn’t have helped him; it was a different deal. So, when you get the tightrope, you have to have a certain kind of high ankle sprain; it has to tear completely off. He was not that way. His was a grade one-plus, or a grade two, I think it was, and you have to have it worse than that in order to have the tightrope.”

Mitchell suffered the original injury in Week 2 against Samford. He later re-tweaked the injury against Auburn. Another MRI was taken at that time.

“There was no difference between the two MRIs. There’s never anything seen between the first MRI and the second MRI that showed there was any more damage,” Smart said. “It just bothered him more. He felt like he tweaked it. But there was no shown damage or anything in there from the second time they MRI’d it. So, there was never a tightrope opportunity from either time.”