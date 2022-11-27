Georgia Football News and Notes for Sunday
If you know anything about Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, it’s that his focus never deviates beyond the next game.
Saturday’s SEC Championship (4 p.m., CBS) is no exception.
Although it’s been predicted, just like last year, that the Bulldogs (12-0) have already clinched a spot in the College Football Playoffs—that’s the last thing on Smart’s mind.
“No, we’re worried about winning the SEC Championship,” Smart said during a teleconference Sunday afternoon to preview the game. “That’s the most important thing on our agenda. We have an opportunity to do something that never gets done.”
Smart would know.
Saturday will mark the Bulldogs’ fifth trip to the SEC Championship under Smart. The Bulldogs are 1-3, including a 37-10 loss to LSU in 2019. However, Smart sloughed off the notion there’s any added incentive because of that fact.
“It’s the next game. For us, it’s always been all about the next one,” Smart said. “The great teams worry about the next one more than the last one, and that’s what we’re trying to be.”
Although it certainly helps, Smart said he doesn't see his Bulldogs having an edge over the Tigers due to Georgia having played in big games last year.
“When you play in a conference that we both play in, there’s been no shortage of big games for either team. When you look at them opening up against Florida State as they did, what a huge game that was for them. The Alabama game—you go through those teams you play, and they’re all big,” Smart said. “So, do I think experience matters? Yes. Does big game experience matter? Yes. Do both of these teams have it? Yes. [Having been in the] SEC Championship game before? I don’t know if that experience matters, because every game is a big game.”
Injury Update; Good news on AD Mitchell
For the first time since AD Mitchell’s injury, Smart had some positive words when it comes to the sophomore wide receiver.
Mitchell made his first appearance since Georgia’s Week 6 win over Auburn. Although there was a timeout before he was able to take a snap, Smart indicated Sunday that Mitchell is close to becoming a contributing member of the wide receiver corps, after missing most of the year with a high-ankle sprain.
“He’s better than he has been. He’s improved each week,” Smart said. “He was able to practice a little bit last week, and was able to do a little more this week in terms of warmups and in the game.”
…Smart also confirmed that freshman outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. suffered an ankle sprain against Georgia Tech. He didn't know its severity.
…Smart said defensive tackle Zion Logue is dealing with the same undisclosed injury he suffered against Kentucky, but is expected to be fine.
Other teleconference highlights
… Smart was asked his thoughts on a 12-team playoff. His response is what you might expect. “I don’t have a point of view,” Smart said.
… Smart once again praised offensive coordinator Todd Monken. “He utilizes the talents of the players he has. He does a good job of tying the run game and the passing game together. He’s good with tempos; he does a good job calling the game. I think if you talk to the defensive coordinators, he ties the run game and passing game really well, including the play-action part of that.”
… No, Smart does not believe LSU will be affected by its loss to Texas A&M. “You think they would have wanted to win any less if they had won last night? I don’t look at things like that,” Smart said. “What I look at is, we’re preparing to give ourselves the best chance to win the game, regardless of the outcome of (LSU’s game).”
… Smart predictably had high praise for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. “He’s extremely, extremely athletic. He’s smooth with a great release,” Smart said. “He’s quick and he’s fast. Usually there’s a difference, but he’s both.”
… Saturday’s game will mark the third time Smart has gone against LSU coach Brian Kelly, the former coach at Notre Dame who the Bulldogs have faced twice during his tenure in Athens. But as far as comparisons, Smart said there’s not much. “It’s a different makeup. They’ve got big, physical SEC players. Not that they didn’t when they were at Notre Dame, but they’ve got really good skill players, a really athletic quarterback. They do a tremendous job defensively, and I’ve got tremendous respect for their defensive staff and what they do.”
… Smart said there’s not a lot of comparison between LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. and Alabama’s Will Anderson. “They’re different players in their career,” Smart said. “They use them in different ways. Got a little different defense than what Alabama used. But they're both explosively quick, powerful, and disruptive."