If you know anything about Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, it’s that his focus never deviates beyond the next game.

Saturday’s SEC Championship (4 p.m., CBS) is no exception.

Although it’s been predicted, just like last year, that the Bulldogs (12-0) have already clinched a spot in the College Football Playoffs—that’s the last thing on Smart’s mind.

“No, we’re worried about winning the SEC Championship,” Smart said during a teleconference Sunday afternoon to preview the game. “That’s the most important thing on our agenda. We have an opportunity to do something that never gets done.”

Smart would know.

Saturday will mark the Bulldogs’ fifth trip to the SEC Championship under Smart. The Bulldogs are 1-3, including a 37-10 loss to LSU in 2019. However, Smart sloughed off the notion there’s any added incentive because of that fact.

“It’s the next game. For us, it’s always been all about the next one,” Smart said. “The great teams worry about the next one more than the last one, and that’s what we’re trying to be.”

Although it certainly helps, Smart said he doesn't see his Bulldogs having an edge over the Tigers due to Georgia having played in big games last year.

“When you play in a conference that we both play in, there’s been no shortage of big games for either team. When you look at them opening up against Florida State as they did, what a huge game that was for them. The Alabama game—you go through those teams you play, and they’re all big,” Smart said. “So, do I think experience matters? Yes. Does big game experience matter? Yes. Do both of these teams have it? Yes. [Having been in the] SEC Championship game before? I don’t know if that experience matters, because every game is a big game.”