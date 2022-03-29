Georgia football news and notes
Perseverance paid off for William Poole
As a super senior, defensive back William Poole is well into his sixth year as a member of the Georgia Bulldogs.
During a get together with the media following practice on Tuesday, the Atlanta native was jokingly asked if he felt like former teammate Julian Rochester, who was lovingly teased for being the ‘old man’ of the team during his own long tenure in Athens.
Poole smiled and said that was not the case, although there was a time not very long ago when his tenure at Georgia was being reconsidered.
“Oh yeah, definitely. There’s always uncertainty with anything you do,” Poole said. “For me personally, I’m a Georgia kid for real. I’ve been a fan forever. Mark Richt recruited me, so I always knew this was going to be the best place for me, and whatever happened, happened.”
Fortunately for Poole, his perseverance paid off.
On a team lacking in defensive back experience, the former Hapeville Charter standout brings a wealth of it to the secondary, where he’s currently working at both safety and star.
“I kept everything internally,” Poole said of his thoughts on transferring. “I just went to work. That’s what they told me to do, and that’s what I did.”
More:
... Poole was asked about quarterback Carson Beck. “Carson has always come in ready to work. He’s a great teammate. I’ve seen great improvement and looking forward to seeing what he can do for us this fall.”
…. Sophomore Javon Bullard is among those getting reps at star (nickel), Poole said.
… Redshirt sophomore Devin Willock spoke with the media for the first time in his career.
The native of New Milford, N.J. began opening eyes toward the middle of last season, and according to sources, has received some reps with the first team at right guard ahead of Warren Ericson.
Willock was asked if his being allowed to do interviews was any sort of a sign.
“I’m just trying to do my part, that’s all I’m trying to do,” said Willock, who is practicing at both guard positions. “I’ve just got to do my best for Georgia, do the best for myself.”
… When asked about his biggest area of improvement over the past year, Willock was quick with his response.
“Technique,” he said. “Fundamentally it wasn’t necessarily there yet and that is what I have been trying to do. It is a lot easier said than done. Definitely just taking a lot of reps at it, going back and forth. Just trying to get work in after practice…keeping my pad levels low. Just really playing with grit.”
… On the adjustments between Matt Luke and Stacy Searels, Willock said “football is football.”
… As a native of Rhode Island, there are areas Xavier Truss admits he misses about home. One is food.
“Lobster,” said Truss. “I miss lobster, I miss my clam cakes, it’s a seafood thing. But I’m half Italian, too, so I miss my Italian food.”
… Truss admits he was not the strongest player when he arrived at Georgia in the spring of 2019. That’s since changed.
At 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds, Truss, who has received first-team reps at left guard, said his work in the weight room has produced some impressive results.
“My squat has been up probably 150 pounds since I’ve been here,” Truss said. “I’ve been here around three years. That has a lot to do with where I was coming from. I don’t think I had the best strength and conditioning program coming out of high school, so getting here has really helped me.”
Truss said although he has not maxed out in a while, he’s probably squatting 500 pounds.
… The Bulldogs will return to practice Thursday before holding their first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.