Georgia football news and notes

As a super senior, defensive back William Poole is well into his sixth year as a member of the Georgia Bulldogs.

During a get together with the media following practice on Tuesday, the Atlanta native was jokingly asked if he felt like former teammate Julian Rochester, who was lovingly teased for being the ‘old man’ of the team during his own long tenure in Athens.

Poole smiled and said that was not the case, although there was a time not very long ago when his tenure at Georgia was being reconsidered.

“Oh yeah, definitely. There’s always uncertainty with anything you do,” Poole said. “For me personally, I’m a Georgia kid for real. I’ve been a fan forever. Mark Richt recruited me, so I always knew this was going to be the best place for me, and whatever happened, happened.”

Fortunately for Poole, his perseverance paid off.

On a team lacking in defensive back experience, the former Hapeville Charter standout brings a wealth of it to the secondary, where he’s currently working at both safety and star.

“I kept everything internally,” Poole said of his thoughts on transferring. “I just went to work. That’s what they told me to do, and that’s what I did.”