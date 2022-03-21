Georgia feels like family for 2024 Rivals100 lineman Kam Pringle

When Pringle returned to Athens on March 19, he felt that love from the entire staff.

Georgia checked in as his first college offer. That came from offensive line assistant Eddie Gordon. Stacy Searels, the new offensive line coach for the Bulldogs, has made Pringle a priority dating back to his time at North Carolina.

The day before, Pringle visited Georgia. He sat in on an offensive meeting before watching a couple hours of the Bulldogs' practice. Georgia offensive line commit Ryqueze McElderry spent the day showing Pringle around the team's facility.

Pringle currently slots in as the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 15 overall prospect in the 2024 cycle. He's one of the biggest linemen in the class - he measured in at 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds at the Charlotte Rivals Camp on March 20. Pringle also won offensive line MVP at that event.

Gordon also caught up with Pringle on his visit. They share the connection of Gordon offering Pringle, but it also runs deeper than that.

"He’s a South Carolina guy from Spartanburg," said Pringle, whose hometown of Dorchester is just over two hours from Spartanburg. "Coach Gordon, he’s my guy. He’s the only coach I really kept up with overall with coaching changes and stuff like that."

There's also Searels, who offered Pringle at North Carolina on Jan. 19. Pringle visited 10 days later, and Searels let Pringle know he had him as a top priority for the Tar Heels.

When Searels migrated from Chapel Hill to Athens, he made clear he still felt the same way.

"He texted my coach and was like, ‘Hey, we need Kam down here,'" Pringle said. "He could have just said, well, I’m in Georgia now, I ain’t at UNC, you’re not my guy anymore. But he made sure, talking to him, talking to his wife, that they wanted me to know they’re still interested."

Pringle had a 30-minute private meeting with Searels and his wife Patricia in Searels' office during his visit. Patricia Searels named off recruits she remembered from her husband's coaching career. In Pringle's words, she was "just letting me know that he really treats his players like his sons."

"He brought up his stats, accolades, stuff like that, all the guys he’s put in the league," Pringle said. "Just telling me that if the league is what I want, he’s done it, he can do it again."

This summer could see Pringle return to Athens for a camp and a more extensive tour of campus. He knows that Georgia is one of his pursuing schools that presents opportunities for success down the line.

"Their success there, there’s great opportunity for me to go where I need to be," Pringle said.