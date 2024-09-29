PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Georgia defense comes up 'one moment short'

Photo by Kathryn Skeean.
Photo by Kathryn Skeean.
Jed May • UGASports
Staff

TUSCALOOSA, Alap. - The numbers aren't pretty for the Georgia defense.

The Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1 SEC) allowed 547 total yards to Alabama (4-0, 1-0) on Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium. They gave up touchdowns on the Crimson Tide's first four possessions and gave up a 75-yard touchdown pass that proved to be the deciding score in a 41-34 defeat.

Those moments were separated by solid play that allowed Georgia to rally from a 30-7 deficit and briefly take the lead. But in the end, it's an effort the Bulldogs know is not up to their own lofty standards.

"Tale of two halves. Obviously, we were not really prepared and that falls on me," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said after the game.

Most of Alabama's damage came in the first 30 minutes of play.

The Crimson Tide scored 30 points and racked up 355 yards of offense on a Georgia defense that hadn't surrendered a touchdown in its first four games. The Bulldogs allowed more total yards, passing yards (199), and rushing yards (156) in the first half than they had averaged in full games this season. Senior defensive back Dan Jackson called it the "slowest start we've ever had."

That stemmed largely from the play of Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. In the first half, Milroe completed 18-of-21 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown while adding 106 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

"He's really hard to defend," Smart said. "So you have to pick your poison. Do you want the guy to take off and beat you running? Do you want him to play loose coverage and try to keep eyes on him so he doesn't take off? He ran the ball well on the perimeter, and we lost contain and then he also threw the ball well, which made it really tough."

The Bulldog defense settled in after halftime. Alabama mustered just three points on its first five possessions.

The play of the defense allowed the offense to eventually get into gear in its own right, rallying from a 30-7 deficit to take a 34-33 lead with 2:31 remaining.

"I'm extremely proud of the way we fought on defense," Jackson said. "After the slow start, I mean, me and Jalon (Walker) were talking about it. We just looked at our teammates in the eyes at halftime, and I mean, we knew right there that we’re never out of the fight. And I could tell that the men we have in this room, the dogs we have in this room, we're never out of the fight. And we're never going to give up."

But Alabama freshman receiver Ryan Williams ended up stealing the show.

The freshman ended his first SEC game with six receptions for 177 yards. That included a 54-yard juggling reception while being covered by Georgia safety Malaki Starks in the third quarter.

Williams then saved his best for last.

With his team down by one, Williams hauled in a deep ball from Milroe over Georgia defensive back Julian Humphrey. He then broke away from Humphrey, evaded another tackle attempt by Humphrey and freshman safety KJ Bolden, and sprinted to the end zone for what proved to be the game-winning 75-yard touchdown.

"If I had to do it over again, we would challenge him more and get up on him," Smart said. "We were off a lot, but the play he made was actually in press coverage there late. And, you know, that's OK to give that up. That's hard, but we caught that ball on them. But you've got to tackle. You've got to get him on the ground, make him snap it again, and we had momentum to make him drive it through. But we didn't get him on the ground, and that's the biggest fatal flaw of that play."

In the biggest moment of the year to this point, the Bulldog defense came up short. But they leave Tuscaloosa knowing that they have what it takes to absorb a punch and still fight back.

"We don't flinch," linebacker Jalon Walker said. "I knew this game was going to be a dogfight from the beginning, and I knew for myself I wasn't going to pout and bow down. I mean, that's just not us. That's not Georgia. And I knew that once we saw that, we were going to rise to the occasion of being resilient and being connected as a team. And once we did, we see the end of the fourth quarter. Just one moment, one moment short."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvZ2VvcmdpYS1kZWZlbnNlLWNvbWVzLXVwLW9uZS1tb21lbnQtc2hvcnQt IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcK ICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNy ZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1l bnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAg ICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBz byB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9 ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBh cmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3Njcmlw dD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNh cmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0El MkYlMkZ1Z2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZnZW9yZ2lhLWRlZmVuc2Ut Y29tZXMtdXAtb25lLW1vbWVudC1zaG9ydC0mYzU9MjAyMjczMzE2MCZjdj0y LjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNv bVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=