Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris arrested

Georgia cornerback Daniel Jeremy Harris was arrested by the Athens Clarke County police department at 10:40 p.m. ET on Thursday night on five misdemeanor driving charges.

He was released at 11:49 p.m. ET after posting bail a $10 bail on each charge.

Harris was cited for:

- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

- AFFIXING MATERIALS THAT REDUCE VISIBILITY OF WINDOWS/WINDSHIELD

- USE OF SAFETY BELTS

- OPERATION OF UNREGISTERED VEHICLE W/O CURRENT LICENSE PLATE/REVALIDATION DECAL

- RECKLESS DRIVING

The Georgia Atheltic Association could not be reached for comment. Harris recorded two tackles versus Tennessee Tech last week.



