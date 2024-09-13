Advertisement

in other news

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again

Georgia is preparing once again to defend Jalen Milroe and Alabama.

 • Jed May
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH and/or READ Kirby Smart's Monday press conference ahead of the Alabama game.

 • Patrick Garbin
Key points from Arian Smith's press conference

Key points from Arian Smith's press conference

UGASports delivers the key points from Arian Smith's press conference on Monday.

 • Jed May

in other news

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again

Georgia is preparing once again to defend Jalen Milroe and Alabama.

 • Jed May
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.

 • Patrick Garbin
Advertisement
Published Sep 13, 2024
Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris arrested
circle avatar
Radi Nabulsi  •  UGASports
Publisher
Twitter
@radinabulsi

Georgia cornerback Daniel Jeremy Harris was arrested by the Athens Clarke County police department at 10:40 p.m. ET on Thursday night on five misdemeanor driving charges.

He was released at 11:49 p.m. ET after posting bail a $10 bail on each charge.

Harris was cited for:

- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- AFFIXING MATERIALS THAT REDUCE VISIBILITY OF WINDOWS/WINDSHIELD
- USE OF SAFETY BELTS
- OPERATION OF UNREGISTERED VEHICLE W/O CURRENT LICENSE PLATE/REVALIDATION DECAL
- RECKLESS DRIVING

The Georgia Atheltic Association could not be reached for comment. Harris recorded two tackles versus Tennessee Tech last week.


Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement