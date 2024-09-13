Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris arrested

in other news
Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again
Georgia is preparing once again to defend Jalen Milroe and Alabama.
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser
WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon
WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser
WATCH and/or READ Kirby Smart's Monday press conference ahead of the Alabama game.
Key points from Arian Smith's press conference
UGASports delivers the key points from Arian Smith's press conference on Monday.
in other news
Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again
Georgia is preparing once again to defend Jalen Milroe and Alabama.
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser
WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon
WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.
Georgia cornerback Daniel Jeremy Harris was arrested by the Athens Clarke County police department at 10:40 p.m. ET on Thursday night on five misdemeanor driving charges.
He was released at 11:49 p.m. ET after posting bail a $10 bail on each charge.
Harris was cited for:
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- AFFIXING MATERIALS THAT REDUCE VISIBILITY OF WINDOWS/WINDSHIELD
- USE OF SAFETY BELTS
- OPERATION OF UNREGISTERED VEHICLE W/O CURRENT LICENSE PLATE/REVALIDATION DECAL
- RECKLESS DRIVING
The Georgia Atheltic Association could not be reached for comment. Harris recorded two tackles versus Tennessee Tech last week.