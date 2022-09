Cortez Smith has his eyes set on the home-state school.

The 2025 offensive lineman from Parkview High School has been a frequent presence in Athens. He visited for camps twice over the summer, building relationships with the Bulldog staff in the process.

On Sept. 3, Smith visited Atlanta to see Georgia open the season against Oregon. The emerging 2025 prospect loved what he saw.

"That O-line looks really good and that offense and defense hasen't missed a beat," Smith said.