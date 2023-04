In just a matter of months, Christopher Jackson has become one of the most-coveted EDGE recruits in the country.

Georgia has emerged as one of the favorites for the in-state prospect from Tucker High School. The Bulldogs were one of the first to offer in November and hosted him in Athens soon after.

On Tuesday, Jackson returned to Athens. That visit further solidified Georgia's place among the leaders in his recruitment.

"They kind of rolled the red carpet out both times and kind of showed that love both times which definitely stood out in my recruiting process," Jackson said.