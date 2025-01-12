Analysis: An early look at the offensive line

Of all the positions that will be watched in spring practice and into the 2025 season, the offensive line will likely be the most important.

With good reason.

The Bulldogs will replace four starters off last year’s unit, with the lone returnee being left tackle Monroe Freeling, who started the last five games of the season.

But even with a unit that entered last season with significant experience, it wasn’t the best of years for Georgia’s offensive front.

After giving up just 10 sacks over their first eight games, the Bulldogs allowed 15 over their final six, including four to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. That included a strip sack of Gunner Stockton that resulted in an Irish touchdown.

Also, Georgia’s running game was disappointing.

The Bulldogs entered the Sugar Bowl ranked 15th out of the 16 SEC teams and 98th in FBS, averaging just 129.2 yards per game.

Experience will be in short supply.

Only four of Georgia’s returning linemen – Freeling, Earnest Greene Jr., Micah Morris, and Drew Bobo – have started games over their careers, with others picking up just a handful of snaps in various contests.

Let’s dig a little deeper.