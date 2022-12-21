Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@gmail.com
Georgia has completed their flip of Kyron Jones. The Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Christian athlete had been committed to N.C. State since October but decommitted earlier this week and has now signed with the Bulldogs.
"I think committing to Georgia is what's best for my future," Jones said. "I feel like it's a place where I can grow and develop into the player and man I want to be moving forward.
"The way the coaching staff talked about how they can get me to where I want to be and put me in a position to have success in the future," he said. "Coach Fran Brown came by the house a few times and he calls to check me on every other day. Being able to sit down and talk to coach Smart too, they're always talking about my future and telling me how I they can get me to places I've dreamed of if I put in the work.
"They're recruiting me as an athlete but they feel like me playing defensive back is best for my future," he said. "They said I'm good enough to play running back but I have more potential on defense."
RIVALS' REACTION
Jones is an impressive athlete with the traits to be a difference maker on offense or defense. He was committed to N.C. State a running back and that's where he has the most experience but Georgia is expected to start him out in the defensive backfield. Jones hasn't played much defensive back prior to this year but he has the athleticism to fit right into what has become an elite defensive backs unit in Athens. This spring he posted a 10.6-second 100m and a 21.6 200m. On the field this fall Jones averaged more than 10 yards per carry while amassing more than 1,300 yards and scoring 16 rushing touchdowns. He also had 43 tackles on defense.