Georgia has completed their flip of Kyron Jones . The Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Christian athlete had been committed to N.C. State since October but decommitted earlier this week and has now signed with the Bulldogs.

"I think committing to Georgia is what's best for my future," Jones said. "I feel like it's a place where I can grow and develop into the player and man I want to be moving forward.

"The way the coaching staff talked about how they can get me to where I want to be and put me in a position to have success in the future," he said. "Coach Fran Brown came by the house a few times and he calls to check me on every other day. Being able to sit down and talk to coach Smart too, they're always talking about my future and telling me how I they can get me to places I've dreamed of if I put in the work.

"They're recruiting me as an athlete but they feel like me playing defensive back is best for my future," he said. "They said I'm good enough to play running back but I have more potential on defense."