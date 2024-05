Jadon Perlotte's recruitment has been an interesting one.

The 2025 Rivals250 linebacker is Georgia's longest-tenured commit in the class, having been pledged to the Bulldogs since Dec. 8, 2022. But Perlotte has also taken a plethora of visits to other programs since that date.

Now the time is coming to finalize a decision one way or another. Where do the Bulldogs stand?