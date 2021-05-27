Deep in the heart of the Midwest, Class of 2022 Hays, Kansas athlete Jaren Kanak has seen his recruitment slowly build.

After he laid down a 10.37 laser-timed 100-meter dash at 6-foot-2, 210-pounds in a state regional competition, the secret was out. Offers began to pour in quickly, including the Georgia Bulldogs, who joined the fold on May 21.