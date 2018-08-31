UGASports has confirmed through UGA athletic director Greg McGarity that Georgia and Clemson will face off in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to open each team’s 2024 football season.

“It is great to be able to renew our rivalry with Clemson in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2024,” McGarity said. “We know our fans will enjoy another outstanding experience in Atlanta, and will look forward to a great game.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the first to report the Georgia-Clemson matchup scheduled for August 31, 2024, or exactly six years from today.

Reportedly, contracts for the Bulldogs and Tigers to meet were signed yesterday afternoon. A formal announcement is expected later today.

Georgia currently holds a 42-18-4 series advantage over Clemson. Once a heated rivalry between the schools, separated by less than 80 miles, the Bulldogs and Tigers routinely faced one another, including every season except two from 1962 through 1987. However, Georgia and Clemson have squared off just four times since 1995: home-and-home series of 2002-2003 and 2013-2014.

“Many of the players on both teams know each other and the proximity of the two schools makes it especially competitive,” said UGA head football coach Kirby Smart. “This is another great opportunity for our team and our fans to play an outstanding team in an extraordinary city and venue. We are appreciative of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game staff for their hard work in putting the game together.”

For Georgia, the game against Clemson will be its fifth appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff, and what will be its third in a five-season span. In the annual event, the Bulldogs were beaten by Boise State in 2011, defeated North Carolina in 2016, and are scheduled to face Virginia in 2020 and Oregon in 2022.

For Clemson, the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game will be its third. In 2008, the Tigers lost to Alabama in the inaugural game before defeating Auburn two years later in 2010.