Junior center Trey Hill is leaving early for the NFL, the former Houston County standout announced Monday night.

The 6-foot-3, 330-pounder proved to be one of the Bulldogs’ more durable performers during his tenure in Athens, starting 26 straight games before missing the rest of the year following arthroscopic surgery on both knees almost a month ago.

Hill played in at least 95 percent of Georgia’s offensive snaps in the eight games in which he appeared. In five of those games, he played every offensive snap.

Hill was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2019 and likely projects as a guard in the NFL.

He becomes the third Georgia underclassman to declare for the NFL Draft, joining cornerback Eric Stokes who announced his decision before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and linebacker Azeez Ojulari who announced on Sunday.

The Bulldogs are still waiting to hear whether junior offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer will return, although sources tell UGASports he is leaning to coming back for his senior year.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell, nose guard Jordan Davis and running back Zamir White are among other Bulldog underclassmen who could make the decision to leave early

Earlier Monday, draft-eligible quarterback JT Daniels indicated on Instagram that he was leaning toward a return, but an official decision has not yet been made.