In the post, which you can read below, Daniels wrote on his account, “To be continued … #GoDawgs.”

Although it has been assumed that quarterback JT Daniels would indeed return to Georgia for another year, the redshirt sophomore quarterback appeared to say as much in an Instagram post Monday afternoon.

If that's true, it obviously qualifies as huge news for the Bulldogs. Per sources, an official announcement of his intention to stay is expected soon.

In the four games that he played for UGA, Daniels completed 80 of 119 passes (67.2 percent) for 1,231 yards and 10 touchdowns. Multiply each of those numbers out by three—which would equal the length for your typical three-game season—and you would have a year that statistically would rival the best of any Georgia quarterback in school history.

Prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Daniels dodged questions about his future, saying he was only focused on the upcoming game, and would delay any decision on staying or moving on to the NFL until after its completion.

“At this point I feel like I've been here for years. Instantly when I came in, I felt a connection with the team; a connection with the way this program is run, is the way I would say it. We're all about ball. It's something you can say about pretty much the whole team, is that everyone just loves football,” Daniels said after the game. “Over the last two and a half months, I've really just enjoyed he time of being with like-minded guys that are all about work, all about ball, all about competing.”

Daniels’ return would also solidify the Bulldogs’ quarterback room, which currently also features Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck, and early enrollee Brock Vandagriff.



