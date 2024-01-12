Georgia added another player via the transfer portal Friday night with backup Alabama safety Jake Pope's announcement that he was going to be a Bulldog.

The former Buford player made his choice public on Twitter.

After redshirting as a freshman, Pope worked mainly on special teams for the Crimson Tide on their kickoff and punt teams. He has 23 snaps in his career.

Pope has three years of eligibility remaining.

He becomes the seventh transfer to be added to Georgia’s roster, following wide receivers London Humphreys (Vanderbilt), Michael Jackson III (Southern Cal), and Colbie Young (Miami), along with running back Trevor Etienne (Florida), defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod (South Carolina) and walk-on long snapper Beau Gardner (UCLA).



