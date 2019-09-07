No.3 Georgia’s 63-17 win over Murray State saw freshmen and transfers alike dominate the stat sheet for the Bulldogs. On offense, freshman George Pickens led the Bulldogs in receiving and caught his first career touchdown. With 6:57 left in the second quarter, Pickens made an acrobatic, diving catch for 43 yards. Two plays later, he toe-tapped into the endzone for his first career touchdown. He finished the game with four catches for 78 yards and a score. Head coach Kirby Smart said Pickens’ playmaking ability doesn’t surprise him any more. “Probably the most impressive thing he did today was the block on D’Andre Swift’s long run. He did a great job of going after the safety. That was able to spring Swift,” Smart said. “When you can do that as a freshman, that’s more impressive to me than diving and catching the ball. He’s grown as a player. He’s got to learn to control his emotions a little bit; he’s very emotional. He’s a passionate player.”

George Pickens had a breakout performance

Another newcomer who put together a great game was graduate transfer Eli Wolf. He hauled in all four of his targets for 73 yards, with a long of 24. After blocking two Commodores at once on Brian Herrien’s touchdown run last week, Wolf was rewarded with look after look.

“It was an awesome feeling to make a play, get up, and do it again,” Wolf said. “It makes the game fun and exciting, and I really like it.” Redshirt freshman Zamir White was welcomed with eruptions of “Zeus” throughout Sanford Stadium on every touch. In his first home game, he rushed for his first career Georgia touchdown from six yards out in the second quarter. The North Carolina native finished the game with eight carries for 72 yards and a touchdown. Smart was happy for the running back after all he’s endured to get to this point. “Zamir’s a competitor. He works his tail off. I was most proud of Zamir today that he picked up a blitzing backer in the A gap and smacked him right in the jaw. That’s what being a running back is about. He’s playing with great physicality and protecting the quarterback, which is the thing he hasn’t had an opportunity to do.

"Zamir ... picked up a blitzing backer in the A gap and smacked him right in the jaw." — Kirby Smart