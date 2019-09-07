Georgia newcomers put on a show
No.3 Georgia’s 63-17 win over Murray State saw freshmen and transfers alike dominate the stat sheet for the Bulldogs.
On offense, freshman George Pickens led the Bulldogs in receiving and caught his first career touchdown. With 6:57 left in the second quarter, Pickens made an acrobatic, diving catch for 43 yards. Two plays later, he toe-tapped into the endzone for his first career touchdown. He finished the game with four catches for 78 yards and a score. Head coach Kirby Smart said Pickens’ playmaking ability doesn’t surprise him any more.
“Probably the most impressive thing he did today was the block on D’Andre Swift’s long run. He did a great job of going after the safety. That was able to spring Swift,” Smart said. “When you can do that as a freshman, that’s more impressive to me than diving and catching the ball. He’s grown as a player. He’s got to learn to control his emotions a little bit; he’s very emotional. He’s a passionate player.”
Another newcomer who put together a great game was graduate transfer Eli Wolf. He hauled in all four of his targets for 73 yards, with a long of 24. After blocking two Commodores at once on Brian Herrien’s touchdown run last week, Wolf was rewarded with look after look.
“It was an awesome feeling to make a play, get up, and do it again,” Wolf said. “It makes the game fun and exciting, and I really like it.”
Redshirt freshman Zamir White was welcomed with eruptions of “Zeus” throughout Sanford Stadium on every touch. In his first home game, he rushed for his first career Georgia touchdown from six yards out in the second quarter. The North Carolina native finished the game with eight carries for 72 yards and a touchdown. Smart was happy for the running back after all he’s endured to get to this point.
“Zamir’s a competitor. He works his tail off. I was most proud of Zamir today that he picked up a blitzing backer in the A gap and smacked him right in the jaw. That’s what being a running back is about. He’s playing with great physicality and protecting the quarterback, which is the thing he hasn’t had an opportunity to do.
The Bulldogs defense was also home to newcomers who enjoyed a breakout against the Racers.
Junior Jermaine Johnson earned his first career start for the Bulldogs. The junior college transfer out of Independence Community College finished the game with four tackles, including a combined sack with another newcomer, Nolan Smith. Smart was complimentary of Johnson following his performance.
“He continues to grow and get better,” Smart said. “I think he’s realized that he’s got to play with some physicality to play.”
Smith showed why he was so highly touted as a recruit last year. The freshman out of IMG Academy finished the game with three tackles, including 1.5 sacks. Smart credits the freshman’s intensity as part of the reason why he plays the way he does.
“Nolan has a tremendous motor,” said Smart. “He played tremendously hard. He’s another one who plays with tremendous passion and energy. It’s important to him. I love the Nolan plays. He continues to grow and play with physicality. Against matchups with bigger people, he’s going to help us because he has a lot of speed.”
Smart said every freshman on the active roster today saw playing time. There were a few freshmen who stood out more than others.
Dominick Blaylock replaced Kearis Jackson in a big way on Saturday. The freshman had three receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Freshman Latavious Brini got to wear the savage pads following an interception with 35 seconds left in the game.
Other newcomers who recorded stats against Murray State include freshmen Kenny McIntosh and John FitzPatrick. McIntosh carried the ball the most for the Bulldogs, totaling nine carries for 61 yards, with a long of 26. FitzPatrick caught a 22-yard pass from Stetson Bennett.
The emergence of Georgia’s newcomers was expected in a game like this. Their production was a promising sign of what’s to come.
“It helps tremendously to go out and play,” Smart said. “Players think they’re ready; then their moment comes, and they’ve got nerves. The next time, they get better. Then better. A lot of guys got to grow up today. It’s a maturity process as we build toward the future.”