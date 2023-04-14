Three basketball players in the transfer portal are visiting Georgia this weekend, UGASports has confirmed.

Illinois forward RJ Melendez, South Florida center Russel Tchewa and Ole Miss guard Amaree Abram are each checking out the Bulldogs and meeting with head coach Mike White, who has six scholarships available.

Former Bulldog and Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler visited White and the program last weekend, UGASports also confirmed.

At 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds, Melendez started 18 of 32 games last year for Illinois, averaging six points and 3.5 rebounds. A native of Puerto Rico, Rivals ranked Melendez as the nation’s 34th-best small forward in the class of 2021, and 145th player overall.

He’s no stranger to Georgia or White.

Melendez was recruited to Florida by White and also listed Georgia among his three finalists before choosing the Illini.

Tchewa – a graduate transfer - would give the Bulldogs some size White desperately needs as he stands seven feet tall and weighs 280 pounds.

Tchewa spent the last three seasons at South Florida after beginning his college career a Texas Tech. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

A native of Cameroon, Tchewa appeared in 81 games, with 59 starts, over three seasons with the Bulls. During that time, he averaged 7.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and made 52.8 percent of his attempts from the floor.

During the 2021-22 season, Tchewa led the team in total rebounds (166) and offensive boards (61) and averaged 25.1 minutes, 8.0 points, and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Tchewa posted his best numbers this season when he averaged 31.4 minutes, 11.1 points, and 8.6 rebounds and made 60.6 percent of his shot attempts. He had nine career double-doubles, six of which came during a 12-game stretch from early January to early February this season.

South Florida is still hoping to get Tchewa to return.

Abram would give Georgia a talented shooting guard the program so desperately needs.

Rivals currently ranks Abram as the 25th-best player in the transfer portal, which closed for basketball on Tuesday. Last year as a freshman, Abram averaged 8 points, two rebounds, and two assists for the Rebels.

He helped Ole Miss win its SEC Tournament first-round game against South Carolina, scoring 20 points with a season-high five makes from the three-point line. He has three years of eligibility remaining.